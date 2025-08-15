Sign up
Previous
Photo 1482
do caterpillars leave shiny trails?
my special nasturtium was suddenly a bunch of stumps.
Now I know it's a sacrifice plant, but this is ridiculous!
I could see the "slug trail" so did a bit of looking - and I think you'll be able to see what I saw - a big green caterpillar.
I relocated it to some peonies in a border - and liberally pelleted the soil surface and the ground around.
Cossed fingers for a recovery.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7602
photos
66
followers
25
following
406% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
15th August 2025 2:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
caterpillar
,
slug
,
possibly
,
nasturtium
,
barbara
JackieR
ace
Weird we like butterflies bug not their offspring
August 16th, 2025
