do caterpillars leave shiny trails? by anniesue
Photo 1482

do caterpillars leave shiny trails?

my special nasturtium was suddenly a bunch of stumps.

Now I know it's a sacrifice plant, but this is ridiculous!

I could see the "slug trail" so did a bit of looking - and I think you'll be able to see what I saw - a big green caterpillar.

I relocated it to some peonies in a border - and liberally pelleted the soil surface and the ground around.

Cossed fingers for a recovery.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
JackieR ace
Weird we like butterflies bug not their offspring
August 16th, 2025  
