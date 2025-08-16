Previous
My beautiful fringed boots by anniesue
My beautiful fringed boots

Although I line-danced, I don't think I ever wore them for line-dancing ... I just wore them.

Soft unlined leather tops, leather soles, beads, fringing, crystals ...

Sigh.
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
  • 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
  • cowgirl boots
JackieR ace
Wowee they're beautiful
August 16th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond those were the days - can't walk in heels now
August 16th, 2025  
