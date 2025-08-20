Sign up
Photo 1486
Korea Empire Taiwan China Foreign Japan
And two more Foreign rostfrei soupspoons.
Might recover those - only have six of my pattern.
Genuinely can't think that I will ever have eight around a table again.
Besides which , I broke one of my best soup bowls, so only have seven left.
It's a minefield, I tell you!! :-))
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Annie-Sue
narayani
ace
And a selfie!
August 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I hope you couldn't pick me out of a line-up from that!!
August 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Love the selfie
August 21st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
;-)
August 21st, 2025
