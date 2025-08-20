Previous
Korea Empire Taiwan China Foreign Japan by anniesue
Photo 1486

Korea Empire Taiwan China Foreign Japan

And two more Foreign rostfrei soupspoons.

Might recover those - only have six of my pattern.

Genuinely can't think that I will ever have eight around a table again.

Besides which , I broke one of my best soup bowls, so only have seven left.

It's a minefield, I tell you!! :-))
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

narayani ace
And a selfie!
August 20th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I hope you couldn't pick me out of a line-up from that!!
August 20th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Love the selfie
August 21st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@whippy ;-)
August 21st, 2025  
