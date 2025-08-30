Not an elegant solution!

I've moved my workspace downstairs, so I can present the study as a proper "home office". Today, I actually tried to make it workable.

Now, I know that I have worked downstairs before - many years ago - and perhaps that PC had wireless, but this one doesn't, so I had a think and got out my Belkin adapter, which didn't work, so brought the router downstairs. The line-in is in the dining room, and whereas I could make the power line longer, I have no solution (currently) for the LAN cable and the other one.

Have changed long extension for a shorter curly one, which is all in the dining room - and the other cables are diagonally under the mat, with the router upright and lurking just away from the skirting, by the cloakroom door.



PS I had hoped to cut new lino before the photographer came, but ran out of time!