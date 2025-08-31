Sign up
Photo 1493
as my office is now on the other side of the house
I have a new view
I will have to get used to the distraction of people on the track
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Tags
path
,
scar
,
reston
