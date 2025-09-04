just what I like!

went to a weaving exhibition



The artist - Heather Seddon - died last year - but she was still considering and exploring at least up until April, because her "thinking book" was there.



I didn't buy anything - and nothing really tested my embargo, but it was a joy to see someone who had found their thing and went for it all the way.



There was some very interesting and cleverly woven, colourful work.