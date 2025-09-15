wrong on both counts

I was positive I hadn't used my camera today - but there were no photos on my phone - so my phone must be broken.



Has anyone worked it out yet??! ;-)



Anyway, quite a bit of the morning/early afternoon was spent bringing the boxes of yarns and fleeces in to bag them up for collection.



When I got to this thrum, I had a moment's ponder as to whether it belonged to this rug (which was woven by a friend of my mother's).



I don't think it does. (the rug is different at both ends. And while I can't be bothered to look I suspect it's woven on a strong white rug warp.



The rug is weft-faced [on both sides] [[I have no grasp of this]] so the warp doesn't show. Double weave???