I kept this by anniesue
Photo 1506

I kept this

Mohair Luxury by Wendy

It has the little mohair symbol on [or at least the blue version has] [[I might have expected myself to keep the blue version but this pink geometric splat has everything I want]]

70% Mohair
17+half % Acrylic
17+half% Bri-Nylon ie Polyamide
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
412% complete

