Previous
Photo 1508
Weak foundations
One of my towering piles of boxes suffered a collapse
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7698
photos
66
followers
25
following
413% complete
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
721
595
1093
596
1094
1507
279
1508
Views
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
19th September 2025 1:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garage
,
boxes
,
clearing
,
sorting
,
trying to get the car back in the garage
