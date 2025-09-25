Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1511
today's exhibition
when I saw its title yesterday, it reminded me of your take on the big lump of fleece I posted the day before yesterday :-)
Wool is my Bread is Kendal's motto
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7712
photos
66
followers
25
following
413% complete
View this month »
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
Latest from all albums
1097
281
1510
1511
707
1098
282
598
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
25th September 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brewery
,
exhibition
,
trevor batchelor
,
wool is my bread
JackieR
ace
I though Mint Cake was their saying!!
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close