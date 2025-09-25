Previous
today's exhibition by anniesue
today's exhibition

when I saw its title yesterday, it reminded me of your take on the big lump of fleece I posted the day before yesterday :-)

Wool is my Bread is Kendal's motto
Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
I though Mint Cake was their saying!!
September 25th, 2025  
