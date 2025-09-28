Previous
walked up the lane by anniesue
Photo 1514

walked up the lane

to check if Autumn was reaching the wood.

Again, I have not been up here frequently enough this year.
JackieR ace
You've been busy!

Lovely landscape capture
September 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely landscape
September 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2025  
