Well, I didn't expect this!

Came out of the house to find anything without a hole in full of water - and the garden chairs blown onto the lawn.

All I can think is that the rain I arranged them in stuck/plastered them onto the concrete, and therefore most of them were too low down on the ground for the wind to bother
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Annie-Sue

Dorothy ace
Great idea! You’d have a ball at Hyde Hall!
October 3rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@illinilass they wouldn't let me pick them!
October 3rd, 2025  
