extra flowers for grid by anniesue
extra flowers for grid

opium poppy
a miniscule Canterbury bell (from the leaf)
a pretty much over, but I saw some surviving colour, chive
berberis
Sweet William

was looking back at previous grids, and (as the weather was suitable) went outside to see if I had missed anything.
The poppy that was in bud has come out, as has the Sweet William.
There were no ox-eye daisies - or obvious Canterbury bells - until that tiny scrap of colour caught my eye.
Searched for, and found berberis.
And, as I said, noticed some colour on the chive - which is good enough!
No Herb Robert or hellebore - didn't have nicotiana this year ... but things don't always have to be the same :-)
I've got great cosmos foliage - but nary a flower at all!
Annie-Sue

Desi
Well it seems you have plenty of flowers! So pretty.
October 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great collage
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely collage
October 5th, 2025  
