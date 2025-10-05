extra flowers for grid

opium poppy

a miniscule Canterbury bell (from the leaf)

a pretty much over, but I saw some surviving colour, chive

berberis

Sweet William



was looking back at previous grids, and (as the weather was suitable) went outside to see if I had missed anything.

The poppy that was in bud has come out, as has the Sweet William.

There were no ox-eye daisies - or obvious Canterbury bells - until that tiny scrap of colour caught my eye.

Searched for, and found berberis.

And, as I said, noticed some colour on the chive - which is good enough!

No Herb Robert or hellebore - didn't have nicotiana this year ... but things don't always have to be the same :-)

I've got great cosmos foliage - but nary a flower at all!

