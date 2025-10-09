Sign up
Previous
Photo 1523
Simon Starling - 38 frames
Very interesting exhibition.
For this "piece" - and 38 Frames is not its name - I was inordinately pleased not to have read the context before I saw the work.
Perhaps I should have guessed - there was a hint in its actual name - and another piece had the same concept.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
3
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
exhibition
,
steam boat
,
kendal
,
abbot hall
,
boatworks
,
lakeland arts
Dorothy
ace
Mayday, Mayday!
October 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Shark attack???
October 9th, 2025
narayani
ace
Abandon ship?
October 9th, 2025
