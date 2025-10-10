Sign up
overburden
outside photographic exhibition at Wray.
Very depressing.
Royal Geographical Society.
In this image, the women have grouped together to protest against the loss of their agricultural land.
The cliffs behind are the 'overburden' stripped off in open-cast mining, so land is lost in two ways.
10th October 2025
