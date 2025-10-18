Previous
Half left by anniesue
Half left

Nothing much of note today.

Bit of gardening, bit of planting, bit of caterpillar finding, bit of watering (no rain for 14 days!).

Bit of reading.
18th October 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like most of my days! How's the book?
October 18th, 2025  
