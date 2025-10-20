Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1532
a piece by Gwen Bainbridge
rather complex story which I won't go into
doesn't just "pot" - there were headphones where you could [if you wanted] listen to the songs she had written about the historical events which inspired the works.
I expect they were OK, as in her bio it said she was a musician [I'm SURE it did - so why can't I find it now?!??]
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7815
photos
66
followers
24
following
419% complete
View this month »
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
Latest from all albums
1532
291
1238
719
735
610
290
1117
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
20th October 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
exhibition
,
slab
,
rheged
,
25 at 25
,
gwen bainbridge
narayani
ace
Interesting!
October 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Her model had grubby nails. A skilled art piece
October 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close