Previous
Photo 1536
A quick return
Took Sheila to Cross Lane
And she tapped the cymbals
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7835
photos
65
followers
24
following
420% complete
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Views
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
25th October 2025 1:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
sheila
,
exhibition
,
cross lane
