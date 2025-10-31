Previous
Lost Property by anniesue
Lost Property

Lost my bank card on the 10th.
It was found on the 10th.
They let me know on 30th.
By which time, unsurprisingly, I had frozen it, reported it lost and got a new one.
What a nonsense!
