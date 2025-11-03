Previous
a bleak outlook by anniesue
Photo 1542

a bleak outlook

I couldn't capture the drifts of rain

and if it wasn't dark outside now, I couldn't capture the proper rain that's happening either!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
422% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 8
  • 2
  • 1
  • 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
  • COOLPIX L840
  • 3rd November 2025 3:21pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • bleurgh
Desi
I could see the rain even before reading your text. It sure does look bleak outside
November 3rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature I can't bring myself to look at the forecast for tomorrow!
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact