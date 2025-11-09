Previous
Remembrance Sunday by anniesue
Photo 1546

Remembrance Sunday

I shall go down to the memorial on Tuesday when a less formal gathering takes place
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

Gillian Brown
Looks a lovely place.
November 9th, 2025  
JackieR
That's my plan too
November 9th, 2025  
Desi
Lovely scenery. Tuesday 11th is the correct day
November 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@seacreature Remembrance Sunday obviously changes date, but Armistice Day remains the same.
November 9th, 2025  
Desi
I didn't realise you had Armistice Day separate from Remembrance Day.
November 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@seacreature yes ... after the Second World War they moved the official national remembrance services to the second Sunday in November, because the 11th was to do with World War One.
November 9th, 2025  
