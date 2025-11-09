Sign up
Previous
Photo 1546
Remembrance Sunday
I shall go down to the memorial on Tuesday when a less formal gathering takes place
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
6
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7892
photos
65
followers
22
following
423% complete
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th November 2025 11:57am
Tags
remembrance
,
poppy
,
weir
,
war memorial
,
wreaths
,
poppy day
,
remembrance sunday
Gillian Brown
ace
Looks a lovely place.
November 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's my plan too
November 9th, 2025
Desi
Lovely scenery. Tuesday 11th is the correct day
November 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
Remembrance Sunday obviously changes date, but Armistice Day remains the same.
November 9th, 2025
Desi
I didn't realise you had Armistice Day separate from Remembrance Day.
November 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
yes ... after the Second World War they moved the official national remembrance services to the second Sunday in November, because the 11th was to do with World War One.
November 9th, 2025
