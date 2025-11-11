Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1548
another wreath
it was an unpleasant day - but when you think of men climbing through sodden ditches for months, it gives some perspective [not to mention the bombardment]
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7899
photos
65
followers
22
following
424% complete
View this month »
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
Latest from all albums
1250
1131
1547
298
1132
743
1548
299
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th November 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
,
wreath
,
war memorial
,
armistice
,
vicar
Peter
ace
You have captured a feeling of cold and damp perfectly in this one Annie-Sue:)
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close