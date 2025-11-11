Previous
another wreath by anniesue
Photo 1548

another wreath

it was an unpleasant day - but when you think of men climbing through sodden ditches for months, it gives some perspective [not to mention the bombardment]
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Peter ace
You have captured a feeling of cold and damp perfectly in this one Annie-Sue:)
November 11th, 2025  
