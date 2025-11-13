Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1549
Frances Priest
New exhibition at Blackwell.
Some exhibitions are a bit "slight" in the number of items they have - this was much more my cup of tea - everywhere you looked there was another piece!
This is Gathering Bowl || Primavesi
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7904
photos
65
followers
22
following
424% complete
View this month »
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Latest from all albums
743
1548
299
300
1133
744
1134
1549
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th November 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
big
,
ceramics
,
blackwell
Peter
ace
What an amazing subject beautifully captured in wonderful detail love the interesting background to Annie-Sue, more my cup of tea to, Fav:)
November 13th, 2025
narayani
ace
Interesting piece. I like the view out the window too
November 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close