Frances Priest by anniesue
Frances Priest

New exhibition at Blackwell.

Some exhibitions are a bit "slight" in the number of items they have - this was much more my cup of tea - everywhere you looked there was another piece!

This is Gathering Bowl || Primavesi
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Peter ace
What an amazing subject beautifully captured in wonderful detail love the interesting background to Annie-Sue, more my cup of tea to, Fav:)
November 13th, 2025  
narayani ace
Interesting piece. I like the view out the window too
November 13th, 2025  
