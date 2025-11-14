Sign up
Previous
Photo 1550
The Grand Old Duke of Cumbria
marched them right
marched them left
marched them right again
and drove off with them tagging along behind
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4
1
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
COOLPIX L840
14th November 2025 11:44am
Tags
quad
,
sheep
,
not certain wha't going on
