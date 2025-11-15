Previous
Mountain Festival exhibitions by anniesue
Mountain Festival exhibitions

This photographic one was informative - and the prints from the 100 year old glass plates were pin sharp - even blown up to [big].

The painted works downstairs were badly hung and incredibly badly lit - which I happily told them :-)
Annie-Sue

