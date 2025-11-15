Sign up
Previous
Photo 1551
Mountain Festival exhibitions
This photographic one was informative - and the prints from the 100 year old glass plates were pin sharp - even blown up to [big].
The painted works downstairs were badly hung and incredibly badly lit - which I happily told them :-)
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
brewery
,
matt
,
photograph
,
photographs
,
exhibition
,
photographic
,
kendal
,
bac
,
mountain festival
JackieR
ace
If have loved to hear that!!!
November 16th, 2025
