Previous
the Langdale Pikes by anniesue
Photo 1553

the Langdale Pikes

guess what happened last night, then!

Nothing at ground level yet.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
White stuff!!! Blue sky too
November 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond this is when snow is good! Far away, clean, and shown of nicely by a bit of sun ;-)
November 19th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful
November 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
It looks beautiful
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact