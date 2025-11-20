Previous
the golden hour by anniesue
Photo 1554

the golden hour

Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle.

The sun was a trial on the A66 on the way to drop my friend off, but we managed.

Drove home in the dark - don't care for it, but it was OK.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Lesley ace
Fabulous building. Adding it to my list.
November 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful light
November 20th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 recommend :-)
November 21st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond brought out the colour better than the colder light this morning
November 21st, 2025  
