Previous
Photo 1554
the golden hour
Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle.
The sun was a trial on the A66 on the way to drop my friend off, but we managed.
Drove home in the dark - don't care for it, but it was OK.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
barnard castle
,
bowes museum
Lesley
ace
Fabulous building. Adding it to my list.
November 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful light
November 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
recommend :-)
November 21st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
brought out the colour better than the colder light this morning
November 21st, 2025
