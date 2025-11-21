Previous
"Church for Book" by anniesue
Photo 1555

"Church for Book"

except church is blocked off with a dangerous wall.
I expect the "Memory Dates" Book is elsewhere, but I didn't ascertain that. Enough to remember and go - and record :-)
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Annie-Sue

