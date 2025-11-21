Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1555
"Church for Book"
except church is blocked off with a dangerous wall.
I expect the "Memory Dates" Book is elsewhere, but I didn't ascertain that. Enough to remember and go - and record :-)
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7952
photos
65
followers
22
following
426% complete
View this month »
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Latest from all albums
304
621
622
749
1555
738
1141
305
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
21st November 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
church
,
wedding
,
parents
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close