Just made a stocking! by anniesue
Just made a stocking!

Trouble is, now I've got to make another one.

PS in case anyone is wondering, I didn't use a pattern!! ;-)
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Babs ace
You've just made another one by taking a photo of it. ha ha
December 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Looks big enough for large gifts! Very clever not to use a pattern
December 6th, 2025  
