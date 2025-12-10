Sign up
Photo 1569
They're playing my carol!
Or it might be a different carol - quite frankly, it's tricky to identify multiple, near identical shots!
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
band
,
concert
,
jetty
,
carol
,
windermere
,
carols
,
kendal
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lol
December 11th, 2025
