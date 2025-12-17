Previous
mince pies by anniesue
mince pies

these were a lot better than the first ones I did
- though my tester says I need 20% more filling
- if so, I will need to make a bigger hat
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
JackieR
Look perfect to me
December 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ta! :-)
December 17th, 2025  
Beverley
Ooo delicious my fav…
December 18th, 2025  
Babs
Look good to me.
December 18th, 2025  
