Previous
Photo 1573
mince pies
these were a lot better than the first ones I did
- though my tester says I need 20% more filling
- if so, I will need to make a bigger hat
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
4
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
17th December 2025 11:28am
Tags
shell
,
tin
,
pan
,
saucer
,
scallop
,
bramble
,
cockle
,
mince pies
,
mincepies
,
mince-pies
,
mince pie hat: like a pork pie hat but vegetarian (so long as you use veggie suet) (and no lard to grease!) (i imagine bought pastry is made with oils and not animal fats)"
,
tea knife
JackieR
ace
Look perfect to me
December 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ta! :-)
December 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo delicious my fav…
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Look good to me.
December 18th, 2025
