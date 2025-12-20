Sign up
Photo 1574
changing key
Let me know if I've posted one like this before!!
I thought I hadn't posted from the harps day - but I feel I might have made a montage.
I blame the stress of Christmas!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
COOLPIX L840
20th December 2025 12:08pm
pegs
,
key
,
harp
,
harps
