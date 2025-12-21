Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1574
weaving with reused cloth
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8084
photos
66
followers
22
following
431% complete
View this month »
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
Latest from all albums
324
1159
643
644
1574
764
1160
645
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
21st December 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weaving
,
woven
,
exhibition
,
tapestry
,
farfield
Dorothy
ace
Pretty
December 22nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice close up
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close