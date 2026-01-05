Previous
and so, it ends by anniesue
Twelfth Night tonight.
Decorations "should" be down - although (obviously) I don't subscribe to that: I'm a Candlemas lass.
Still, I moved a number of them - and I would like to have moved all those I intended to move - but I suspect I shall be surprised tomorrow with a camouflaged outlier (ie it will be a glaring statement of Christmas gaudery, which I somehow failed to see).
It was nearly the inside welcome mat - and if I hadn't seen that, it would have been that and the outside mat too!!

PS - why shouldn't we welcome the kings with bling??
JackieR ace
lovely composition and I like your new photo. Not long to your 10th anniversary!!
January 6th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ta - and ta again - and thank you (I knew - but I'm going to put it on my calendar so I don't actually forget on the day!!)
January 6th, 2026  
