and so, it ends

Twelfth Night tonight.

Decorations "should" be down - although (obviously) I don't subscribe to that: I'm a Candlemas lass.

Still, I moved a number of them - and I would like to have moved all those I intended to move - but I suspect I shall be surprised tomorrow with a camouflaged outlier (ie it will be a glaring statement of Christmas gaudery, which I somehow failed to see).

It was nearly the inside welcome mat - and if I hadn't seen that, it would have been that and the outside mat too!!



PS - why shouldn't we welcome the kings with bling??