Previous
Lindeth Howe by anniesue
Photo 1588

Lindeth Howe

unexpected lunch here today as the place we'd chosen was unexpectedly (I'd checked!) closed, and our second choice doesn't open on a Wednesday.

We noticed how the 1999 extension on the right is a very nice fit with the original villa.

Seems to have lost its lake view from the main rooms - which were decorated in an "upbeat" manner!
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 4
  • 1
  • 1
  • 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
  • SM-A047F
  • 14th January 2026 2:15pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • lunch, hotel
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact