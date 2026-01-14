Sign up
Photo 1588
Lindeth Howe
unexpected lunch here today as the place we'd chosen was unexpectedly (I'd checked!) closed, and our second choice doesn't open on a Wednesday.
We noticed how the 1999 extension on the right is a very nice fit with the original villa.
Seems to have lost its lake view from the main rooms - which were decorated in an "upbeat" manner!
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Tags
lunch
,
hotel
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition
January 15th, 2026
