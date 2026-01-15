Previous
through the Mill Window by anniesue
Photo 1589

through the Mill Window

to the cottage and the river and the hills beyond
15th January 2026

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR
A lovely view
January 15th, 2026  
narayani
Nice
January 15th, 2026  
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @narayani it's quite picturesque :-)

and you, Jackie, will have to make the most of it before you have to go and appreciate foreign stuff!! [when do you go? There's one time of the year on 365 when practically all my friends on here have sloped off abroad - it's quite bizarre!]
January 15th, 2026  
Babs
I love this one. Makes me think of those sliding puzzles we used to get when we were kids and had to move the numbers to get them in the right order.
January 15th, 2026  
Annie-Sue
@onewing Olaf did one of those before Christmas!
January 15th, 2026  
Babs
@anniesue I always got one of the puzzles in my stocking at Christmas. Loved them. I remember a dinosaur one but I never had a snake one unfortunately or I could have posted it for you.
January 15th, 2026  
