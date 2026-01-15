Sign up
Previous
Photo 1589
through the Mill Window
to the cottage and the river and the hills beyond
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
6
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
15th January 2026 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
howgills
,
farfield
JackieR
ace
A lovely view
January 15th, 2026
narayani
ace
Nice
January 15th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@narayani
it's quite picturesque :-)
and you, Jackie, will have to make the most of it before you have to go and appreciate foreign stuff!! [when do you go? There's one time of the year on 365 when practically all my friends on here have sloped off abroad - it's quite bizarre!]
January 15th, 2026
Babs
ace
I love this one. Makes me think of those sliding puzzles we used to get when we were kids and had to move the numbers to get them in the right order.
January 15th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
Olaf did one of those before Christmas!
January 15th, 2026
Babs
ace
@anniesue
I always got one of the puzzles in my stocking at Christmas. Loved them. I remember a dinosaur one but I never had a snake one unfortunately or I could have posted it for you.
January 15th, 2026
and you, Jackie, will have to make the most of it before you have to go and appreciate foreign stuff!! [when do you go? There's one time of the year on 365 when practically all my friends on here have sloped off abroad - it's quite bizarre!]