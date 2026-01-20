Sign up
Photo 1592
expected walk
from Haverthwaite along the Leven and back
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
SM-A047F
20th January 2026 11:03am
light
,
sun
,
fence
,
river
,
mv
,
haverthwaite
,
leven
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a beautiful day for a walk. Hope the new shoes were comfortable.
January 20th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
they're better with thicker socks! We were lucky with the weather - it forecast rain at 11.
January 20th, 2026
