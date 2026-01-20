Previous
expected walk by anniesue
Photo 1592

expected walk

from Haverthwaite along the Leven and back
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Looks like a beautiful day for a walk. Hope the new shoes were comfortable.
January 20th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@illinilass they're better with thicker socks! We were lucky with the weather - it forecast rain at 11.
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact