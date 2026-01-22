Previous
living in a shoe by anniesue
Photo 1594

living in a shoe

or a stiletto, or a trainer - or a football boot

All mod cons - swimming pools, pony paddocks ... ski slopes.

Great use of cracker-moustaches for wings! When I find my cracker moustache, Olaf is coming out of retirement!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
JackieR ace
Such wonderful imaginative artworks
January 22nd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I feel that the children are led really well, but you can see their individuality :-)
January 22nd, 2026  
