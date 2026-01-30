Previous
Fettling by anniesue
Photo 1598

Fettling

went to see the Simon Starling exhibition again at Abbot Hall, Kendal.

The credits as to who helped him with making a magnesium canoe to paddle across the Dead Sea was exhaustive!
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
437% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
I bet it was interesting
January 30th, 2026  
