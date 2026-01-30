Sign up
Previous
Photo 1598
Fettling
went to see the Simon Starling exhibition again at Abbot Hall, Kendal.
The credits as to who helped him with making a magnesium canoe to paddle across the Dead Sea was exhaustive!
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
30th January 2026 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exhibition
,
abbot hall
,
fettling
,
fettlers
Judith Johnson
ace
I bet it was interesting
January 30th, 2026
