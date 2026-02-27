Sign up
Previous
Photo 1613
Edgeworthia
the yellow was much more advanced than the orange.
Not many new flowers out at Holehird - there were just masses more of what they had.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
edgeworthia
,
holehird
