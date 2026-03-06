The Unfortunate Incident in Jones Street c 1945

Went to Shap Old Courthouse for a small exhibition by Dorothy Ramsay.



Saw the oil on the right first and knew it was a rag and bone cart - but failed to make the association.



Then, in the cabinet was the drawing - and an etching.



And I saw the horse.



It is the same subject - a childhood memory - but treated in three different ways and from three different perspectives.



A colliery town, where washing was still hung across the street.



In the oil - which one presumes is the last completed - she has not included the pit-head structures, nor the slag-heaps, and has opted for a birds'-eye view leading out into the hills. (slag heaps may be evident but smaller)



Born 1935. so 90 now! She did Not seem that old when I went to a showing of a film about her last year!