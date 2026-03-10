Sign up
Photo 1621
laaaambs!
still not local lambs, but lambs nonetheless
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
8585
photos
66
followers
24
following
444% complete
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
250
797
1621
415
349
64
1325
1202
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
10th March 2026 2:48pm
Tags
lambs
,
sizergh
Beverley
ace
beautiful kindness for each other... Lovely photo
March 10th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
So sweet.
March 10th, 2026
