Photo 1623
Has arrived :-)
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8596
photos
67
followers
25
following
444% complete
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
798
1622
451
695
1326
65
1203
1623
6
4
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
SM-A047F
12th March 2026 9:19am
ceramic
,
horse
,
bubblewrap
,
yoth
,
frost-proof
,
vicky-yates
narayani
ace
He/she is beautiful!!
March 12th, 2026
JackieR
ace
How big/small?? Really lovely piece of art
March 12th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
possibly a foot high.
Still lying down as we have the [purported] 56 mph gusts atm
March 12th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
had forgotten all the markings and construction. I'm trying to find when I bought it - but multiple search terms are bringing nothing up!
March 12th, 2026
Still lying down as we have the [purported] 56 mph gusts atm