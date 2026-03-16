Gaetano Donizetti

I love the name Gaetano - and that it has no real cognate in English.



It's his week apparently on Radio 3 - and some of his Great Mass was played. Now I don't really know who wrote what, but it was fairly clear that the composer of that piece was also the Composer of Fille de Regiment. And because I thought they were considering his work chronologically, I supposed the Great Mass was early - but it wasn't. GM and FdR are only 3 years apart, towards the end of his career.



The piece on the screen is I think his first edging towards bel canto opera - 1822 - and we heard a six voice piece - which was Rather Nice!