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Gaetano Donizetti by anniesue
Photo 1624

Gaetano Donizetti

I love the name Gaetano - and that it has no real cognate in English.

It's his week apparently on Radio 3 - and some of his Great Mass was played. Now I don't really know who wrote what, but it was fairly clear that the composer of that piece was also the Composer of Fille de Regiment. And because I thought they were considering his work chronologically, I supposed the Great Mass was early - but it wasn't. GM and FdR are only 3 years apart, towards the end of his career.

The piece on the screen is I think his first edging towards bel canto opera - 1822 - and we heard a six voice piece - which was Rather Nice!
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

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@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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