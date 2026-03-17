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Previous
Photo 1624
the lake was Immensely Busy!
lunch at the Quayside
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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17th March 2026 12:41pm
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boats
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Barb
ace
Wow! Very nice scene!
March 17th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
ta :-)
March 17th, 2026
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