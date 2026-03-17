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the lake was Immensely Busy! by anniesue
Photo 1624

the lake was Immensely Busy!

lunch at the Quayside
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Barb ace
Wow! Very nice scene!
March 17th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@bjywamer ta :-)
March 17th, 2026  
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