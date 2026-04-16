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Lark Rise to Candleford by anniesue
Photo 1643

Lark Rise to Candleford

At the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick.

The actors played their own music!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Beverley ace
a beautiful sight... lovely stage shades
April 16th, 2026  
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