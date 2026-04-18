At last I have found what I was looking for!

Although strangely/quite usually, I found it when I was not looking for it - in a place I would not have looked for it.

Everything is always an epic of coincidence: I contacted my friend last night to say I was prepared to look after her seedlings while she went away. I hadn't wanted to before, because my own seedlings hadn't germinated, so I didn't know if I was offering the right conditions.

Anyway, they have started showing, so I felt better about saying I would take hers on.

Some of her seedlings wanted potting on, so I had to extend the potting bench because I was also planting more seeds myself.

So I moved some different sorts of boxes - and the rest is history.