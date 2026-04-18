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At last I have found what I was looking for! by anniesue
Photo 1645

At last I have found what I was looking for!

Although strangely/quite usually, I found it when I was not looking for it - in a place I would not have looked for it.
Everything is always an epic of coincidence: I contacted my friend last night to say I was prepared to look after her seedlings while she went away. I hadn't wanted to before, because my own seedlings hadn't germinated, so I didn't know if I was offering the right conditions.
Anyway, they have started showing, so I felt better about saying I would take hers on.
Some of her seedlings wanted potting on, so I had to extend the potting bench because I was also planting more seeds myself.
So I moved some different sorts of boxes - and the rest is history.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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