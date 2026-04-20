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the swallows are back by anniesue
Photo 1647

the swallows are back

Housemartins usually.

There are two in the air, and I've added a section from another shot of a shadow on the wall - with possibly a double-glazing ghost-shadow - reversed??
Or another bird entirely? Really can't work it out - and it will be too small for you all ;-)
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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