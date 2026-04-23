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Previous
Photo 1650
View from the office
as I collect my uniform for this year's work
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
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SM-A047F
Taken
23rd April 2026 11:00am
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boat
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lake
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swift
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windermere
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