compare and contrast

I actually usually have pre-sliced Edam, but it doesn't do well mixed into a salad in the morning, which I then eat for lunch. Cheddar and Feta travel better.

This isn't real feta - I don't know if you get low-salt real [ie sheep/goats' milk] feta. This is "Greek-style salad cheese" made from cows' milk.



My energy levels are low, so the GP has suggested B12 [although I was only a little low] and more protein and fewer carbs.



I don't want more fat - and I need roughage [which was generally cereal-based] to go with my statins to counter high cholesterol [the family/genetic sort.



Doing some swapping in and out - which I haven't got quite right yet: regularly asking myself eg "why am I eating sweet potatoes??"