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compare and contrast by anniesue
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compare and contrast

I actually usually have pre-sliced Edam, but it doesn't do well mixed into a salad in the morning, which I then eat for lunch. Cheddar and Feta travel better.
This isn't real feta - I don't know if you get low-salt real [ie sheep/goats' milk] feta. This is "Greek-style salad cheese" made from cows' milk.

My energy levels are low, so the GP has suggested B12 [although I was only a little low] and more protein and fewer carbs.

I don't want more fat - and I need roughage [which was generally cereal-based] to go with my statins to counter high cholesterol [the family/genetic sort.

Doing some swapping in and out - which I haven't got quite right yet: regularly asking myself eg "why am I eating sweet potatoes??"
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

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@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Judith Johnson ace
What a nightmare, there are so many different types of cheese, and supermarkets have their own brands. My pre-diabetic course recommended sweet potatoes which I like, but I don't know why they're better than regular potatoes
July 4th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@busylady just checked (tho' I suspect I shall forget again!).
For you, they release energy more slowly, so you don't get sharp blood sugar spikes - for me it's dietary fibre (although still a carb, it's a "better" carb!!)
July 4th, 2026  
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